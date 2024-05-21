Expert evidence into the content of the cellphone used by the bodyguard of slain steroid king Brian Wainstein has been heard by the Western Cape High Court before details will be revealed.
The testimony of the state witness has been put on hold for more than a week as the state plans to question him on the contents of his phone amid shocking revelations in what led up to Wainstein’s murder in 2019.
The bodyguard has already told the court how he was introduced to Wainstein and stationed at his larney Constantia home to help keep him safe. The bodyguard, who may not be identified as per a court order, has fingered various dik dinge including Mark Lifman, Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen and international fugitive Kishor ‘Kamal’ Naidoo as being behind the assassination.
The witness testified in detail of meetings and calls where the plans to murder Wainstein were discussed and even admitted to betraying his former boss by helping to plan his murder and later taking over the steroid trade.
Nearly two weeks ago issues regarding the authenticity of the audio recordings on the phone saw legal teams go head to head.
The bodyguard said after he was arrested for Wainstein’s murder he handed his cellphone over and said the content was downloaded by the Hawks. He said he had a Call Recorder app as he had been receiving calls from SARS.
His testimony has since been put on hold and Warrant Officer Engelbrecht from the Hawks subsequently took the stand to explain the technical details of how the cellphone data was downloaded and analysed.
It is understood that the Hawk’ testimony was needed to prove to the court that the chain of evidence was intact before the bodyguard can return to the stand to explain the details behind the evidence believed to be audio files.