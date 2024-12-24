Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, said the shooting happened on Saturday after the couple had an argument in Khayamnandi, Stellenbosch.

A warrant police officer stationed at the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), aka the Hawks, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, 41.

"The wife ran into the neighbour's house, but the police officer followed her inside the house, and allegedly fired several shots again, in full view of the residents in the house.

"The victim succumbed to her injuries, and she was declared dead by medical personnel," added Shuping.

Shuping said the incident was reported to IPID and the police officer was arrested, reports IOL.