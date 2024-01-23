The most wanted hitman from Manenberg has been sent to the mang thanks to the hard work of top cop, Sergeant Daryl van Noie. Manenberg station commander, Brigadier Sanele Zama, says after months of searching, they nabbed Azharuddin Pretorius, who has been on the most wanted list since June 2023.

He says the 31-year-old member of the Fancy Boys gang killed a 48-year-old dad in cold blood, shootng him in full view of his minor son. Zama confirms: “On 7 August at 11.50am, the suspect shot and killed Anthony Harrison, 48, in Ascension Road, Heideveld.” APPLAUD: Sanele Zama According to eyewitnesses, the victim was standing with his seven-year-old son when the perpetrator walked up to him and shot him at point-blank range, hitting him in the face and upper body, killing him instantly.”

Zama explains two months earlier the alleged hitman had opened fire on a group of friends in Waterberg Road, where three victims were injured. Zama adds: “He was on the run ever since. “He has also been linked to several shooting incidents. He was nabbed as he came visiting relatives in the Manenberg area for the festive season. This is when Van Noie nabbed him and he subsequently appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on murder and attempted murder charges.”

Pretorius returned to court yesterday where his case was postponed to next Wednesday for his bail hearing. Zama says: “Van Noie also arrested another 24-year-old gang member from Bonteheuwel, who shot and killed a man on the N2 highway on 5 January as his vehicle had broken down.” Despite officers being hard at work to keep gunmen in the mang, Zama called on the community to piemp their whereabouts.