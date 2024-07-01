Sunday was a big day for Marildia Bandawe, who celebrated her 100th birthday in fine style, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members. Marildia was born in Athlone on 30 June 1924 and has five children, of which two are still alive, eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She was married to a Malawian national and in 1964, the family briefly moved to Malawi but returned to Cape Town. The marriage ended in divorce. Marildia lost her only a sister at a very young age, but has two stepsisters, aged 71 and 76, from her dad’s side who are still alive. Family affair: Bandawe surrounded by nearest and dearest. Picture: supplied The bubbly auntie enjoyed her bash and said she “feels fine”.

The centenarian says: “Nobody would think that they would reach 100 years, but I’m like a flower in a garden. “I don’t know what I did to live this long, but all I can say is eat more and drink less. The family describes Marildia’s health as “perfect” although she is partially blind and needs assistance moving around and has difficulty hearing.

They say she is known for her jokes and sense of humour, especially when she chalked up her long life to not smoking. Daughter, Fatima Graham, 68, from the United Kingdom reveals, ironically, that her mom worked in a tobacco factory in Kloof Nek. She says: “It is such a surprise, but we pray that she is going to live another extra few years because it is such a joy to still have her with us and we pray that we will also get to live that long.

“All our family came out to celebrate because she is so loved.” Granddaughter Amina Shaibu, 41, describes Marildia as a blessed soul, saying: “She helped my mother raise me and I used to sleep behind her back. “I cannot recall a time in my life when I saw her angry.