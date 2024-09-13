Hanover Park will soon have its very own state-of-the-art Community Health Centre (CHC). But while the community generally welcomes the plans, there is unhappiness about the location of the new building.

The new facility will be situated just over a kilometre from the existing facility, with access off Govan Mbeki Road. If all goes to plan, the clinic will open its doors by the end of 2028 and treat an average of 1124 patients per day. The announcement was made on Wednesday after Health and Wellness MEC, Mireille Wenger, met with City of Cape Town Subcouncil Chairperson Councillor Antonio van der Rheede and Hanover Park community structures, including the Hanover Park Clinic Committee to brief them on the plans for the new CHC.

It will boast services such as clinical care packages, including an emergency unit, midwife and obstetrics Unit (MOU), rapid assessment unit, acute unit, chronic care unit, family care unit, X-ray unit, rehabilitation unit, support care unit, pre- and post-natal care, and a pharmacy. The Emergency Centre and MOU will operate on a 24/7 basis, while primary care services will be from 7am to 4pm. The site on the boundary of Hanover Park will allow easier access to patients from Philippi, Manenberg and Landsdowne areas.

Wenger explained that once the new clinic is built, the existing CHC in Hanover Park will operate as a Wellness Hub, providing services such as screening and testing, family planning and immunisation. It will also be a medication collection point. Hanover Park Community Policing Forum secretary, Yaseen Johaar, says the community is torn between the location and the services offered.