For the past two weeks, Hanover Park has been “a graveyard” as deadly shootings keep people locked inside their homes. This was the view of the local community policing forum (CPF) which says that the people in the area are living in fear.

CPF spokesperson Kashiefa Mohammed says there hasn’t been a day where there were no shootings in the area since Christmas. She says: “Uit die twee weke het ons nege moorde en ses attempted murders gehad. Things are so bad that people do not even want to leave their homes. The latest shooting incident to rock Hanover Park is that of Ferial Pregnalato, 36, who was killed in cold blood in her home in Moray Court on Thursday.

CONCERN: CPF spokesperson Kashiefa Mohammed. Picture: Mahira Duval It is believed that Ferial was shot twice in the head after she tried to stop the shooters from entering her home. A 33-year-old man was also wounded in what appears to be a gang-related shooting. Ferial’s father didn’t want to comment on the shooting yesterday, but told the Daily Voice that he wants the truth about his child’s murder and for justice to be served.

The grieving dad says: “I think they were looking for somebody inside the house. “She fought with them while they were trying to get in and they shot her point-blank.” Ferial Pregnalato, 36 Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says cops are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

Swartbooi confirms “Philippi police responded to a complaint on Thursday, 4 January. Upon arrival at Moray Court in Hanover Park at around 11.30pm, they found the body of a woman who sustained a gunshot wound. “The 36-year-old female was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel whilst a 33-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. “The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for this attack is still under investigation.”

Mohammed added that the gang-related shootings are robbing people from living their lives and has left everyone traumatised as nowhere seems to be safe in the area. She tells the Daily Voice: “To kill a woman, no we aren’t happy with that. The community of Hanover Park isn’t happy. “Our young from Hanover Park, their lives are in danger.