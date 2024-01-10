Community Safety MEC Reagan Allen has slammed an attack on Law Enforcement officers in Hanover Park as residents allegedly tried to help a gunman escape.
The attack on New Year’s Day at the taxi rank has resulted in three vehicle being damaged.
Allen says wakker cops managed to rearrest the suspect despite the actions of residents.
Allen, however, adds: “I am deeply disturbed that three Law Enforcement Advancement Plan [LEAP] vehicles were damaged over the weekend in Hanover Park. While LEAP officers were arresting a suspect, it is alleged that certain community members attacked the officers and subsequently damaged their vehicles, in an attempt to free the suspect. Although initially successful, he was rearrested.
“These vehicles are now out of commission and unable to be used in crime-fighting efforts where it is much needed.”
Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason confirms the suspect was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and says unruly residents stoned official vehicles.
Allen says those involved could face criminal charges, explaining: “The community members who allegedly participated in this lawless act should know that they have made themselves guilty of interference and obstructed officers of the law in executing their duties.
“Investigations are currently underway and where a case can be made against anyone complicit, the law will have to take its course.
“Hanover Park is an area that is plagued by violence, and which we are committed to servicing by actively addressing crime. This is why we have increased our LEAP deployment.”
Allen has also urged law-abiding community members to piemp the culprits.