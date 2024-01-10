Community Safety MEC Reagan Allen has slammed an attack on Law Enforcement officers in Hanover Park as residents allegedly tried to help a gunman escape. The attack on New Year’s Day at the taxi rank has resulted in three vehicle being damaged.

Allen says wakker cops managed to rearrest the suspect despite the actions of residents. Allen, however, adds: “I am deeply disturbed that three Law Enforcement Advancement Plan [LEAP] vehicles were damaged over the weekend in Hanover Park. While LEAP officers were arresting a suspect, it is alleged that certain community members attacked the officers and subsequently damaged their vehicles, in an attempt to free the suspect. Although initially successful, he was rearrested. “These vehicles are now out of commission and unable to be used in crime-fighting efforts where it is much needed.”

DAMAGED: Law Enforcement bakkies were stoned Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason confirms the suspect was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and says unruly residents stoned official vehicles. Allen says those involved could face criminal charges, explaining: “The community members who allegedly participated in this lawless act should know that they have made themselves guilty of interference and obstructed officers of the law in executing their duties.