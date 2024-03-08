The Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS SA) are extending a helping hand to the Hanover Park community in a bid to reduce the domestic pet population growth rate, to prevent a scourge in unwanted and uncared for animals. AWS SA embarked on a door-to-door mission to help identify animals to benefit from the Hanover Park Mass Animal Sterilisation, Vaccination and Micro-chipping campaign.

With funding from the Dancers Love Dogs, the Faircape Group and several others, over 200 pets have already been treated since World Spay Day on February 27. AWS SA Head Theatre Nurse Jaque Le Roux saysd: “We would love to continue to drive the number of sterilisations coming in from this community and put a stop to unwanted, abandoned and abused pups and kittens.” Pet steralisation. Picture: Supplied AWS SA spokesperson Allan Perrins encouraged Hanover Park pet owners to make use of the free opportunity “whilst funds last”.

He says they’ve started going door-to-door after it was discovered that pet owners from outside of Hanover Park were attempting to benefit from the campaign. “It is also provides us with an opportunity to pro-actively check on the overall welfare of the pets in the area.” He concludes: “Once our campaign funding has been exhausted, the campaign will stop and we hope those who missed out this time round will make the most of any future drives.