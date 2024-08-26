The golden oldies at Ryberg Terraces old age home in Hanover Park were spoiled on Friday when they received a visit from the Tokai Lions Club who blessed each resident with a bag of groceries, beanies and socks. Media liaison for the Tokai Lions Club Mark Rossouw says they are aware that the home is in need of some assistance and have done previous projects with this facility in 2020 where food parcels were handed out to the residents, and again in 2023 where clothing were donated.

“The facility currently accommodates 36 residents, who all live in their own separate rental unit. The residents at this facility must fend for themselves and they must moreover pay rent, purchase food and pre-paid electricity from their government pension. The residents do not receive any monetary assistance presently,” says Rossouw. “Through these humanitarian efforts we help to enhance the day-to-day lives and emotional well-being of the most vulnerable groups like the elderly citizens in the communities that we serve.” Carer: Suzanne Goloz. Picture: supplied The grocery parcel included bread, rice, sugar, tin fish, tea, instant porridge and jam.

Suzanne Goloza, a volunteer carer and resident at Ryberg Terraces, says that they are grateful for any assistance as they face many challenges. “We are very grateful for anything that we receive to make the lives of elderly easier,” she says. “Some of the challenges that we face relate to obtaining our medication from the day hospital, waiting long for emergency services to arrive when we need them and getting assistance from other organisations.