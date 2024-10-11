A young boy from Hanover Park was among two people injured in a drive-by shooting that has shaken the community. The incident occurred just before 8pm on Wednesday night, when the 11-year-old was shot in the buttocks while walking near Surwood Walk.

It’s reported that the laaitie was coming around a corner when an unknown shooter began firing randomly, hitting the child and another 23-year-old victim. Both were rushed to local hospitals for treatment. In pain: Laaitie covers face. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Captain F.C. Van Wyk confirmed that cops are investigating two counts of attempted murder related to the shooting.

“According to reports, the suspects drove in a black vehicle (make unknown) with no registration plates. No arrests investigations continues,” he mentioned. The boy's family was unavailable for comment when Daily Voice reached out to them. The Hanover Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) expressed that this dangerous shooting underscores the rising violence in the area.

CPF secretary Yaseen Johaar emphasised that every bullet fired represents a potential threat to life, and it’s only by ‘divine mercy’ that more innocent people aren’t hurt. “I urge decision-makers to prioritise public safety over politics and put community first,” he says. Johaar also noted that more shootings were reported in the area just hours after this incident.