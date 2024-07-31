The gunman allegedly behind the vicious attack on Law Enforcement officers in Hanover Park two weeks ago was busted on Monday after being discharged from hospital and will now face attempted murder charges at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. At the time, mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, explained officers were reacting to a ShotSpotter alert and on arrival, noticed the gunman. He allegedly pointed his gun at officers who in return shot and injured him.

While waiting for paramedics, bystanders charged the officers as they tried to help the gunman escape and officers were forced to leave the area. One Law Enforcement officer sustained serious injuries after being hit with a brick and is now in hospital. The suspect’s gun also went missing at the scene. Shortly afterwards cops arrested four bystanders who were part of the attack and they appeared on public violence charges at Athlone Magistrate’s Court and released on bail.

Last week an undercover unit pounced on a fifth suspect, Jayden Steyn, who was subsequently also charged with public violence and released on bail. The case was postponed to 4 September where Steyn is expected to appear alongside his co-accused Tauriq Cupido, Shakeel Kippie, Erefaan Kippie along with ouma Suad Kippie. Smith says the gunman was hospitalised but arrested as soon as he was discharged on Monday.