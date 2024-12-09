A Delft oupa has been left traumatised after losing both his wife and grandchild during a tragic fire. Stephanus Victor, 69, was left with burns on his face as he tried to break down a door to save his wife, Kristina, and four-year-old grandson Juandre Maree.

Victor has been forced to take shelter at a friend's home after his house was gutted in the blaze on Thursday. Speaking to the Daily Voice, he says their tragic deaths come just a year after the little boy's mother, also named Kristina, died after losing a six-year battle with cancer. The hartseer oupa explains: "She had brain cancer. We have been looking after him all this time and on the day when the fire broke, I wasn't at home. I went to Belhar to buy food for the family.

“As I arrived at home, I saw the smoke everywhere and heard my wife shout she can't find the keys. They were trapped inside and then I stopped hearing her. “I tried to break down the door but it didn't budge and that's how I got burned. At the scene: Jermaine Carelse. Picture: supplied Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they received the call for help at about 11.10am on Thursday morning.

He reports: “On route, it was reported that two persons, a woman and a baby, were trapped inside. “When the crew from Belhar arrived on scene, they simultaneously started with search and rescue operations as well as fighting the fire. “By 12pm the bodies of an elderly female and a male minor were found, with fatal burn wounds. A man was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

“The fire was extinguished at 12.10pm and it completely destroyed the dwelling. The cause is yet to be confirmed pending an investigation by the South African Police Service.” Stephanus says he’s been dealt another blow as he was informed he cannot bury his loved ones without DNA tests. He adds: "My eldest son and I are sleeping at a friend's house because we have nowhere to go. We have been living in Delft for 13 years now and we left with just the clothes on our backs.