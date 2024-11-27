The Durban arms dealer accused of selling firearms to Cape Flats gangs has pleaded not guilty at the Western Cape High Court, and said he would be exercising his right to remain silent. After weeks of delays, Anderson Padayachee, who is accused of colluding with the notorious Terrible Josters gang by providing them with firearms for gang shootings, has finally gone on trial before Judge Daniel Thulare.

The owner of Anderson’s Guns and Ammo situated in Wentworth, Durban, pleaded not guilty to 66 charges. These include murder, attempted murder, fraud, violating the Fire Arms Control Act as well as charges under the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act (Poca). Cache of weapons: Illegal guns. Picture: supplied Padayachee was busted by the Hawks in February 2021 and, at the time of his arrest, it was revealed that cops seized 17 illegal firearms in George which were in transit from Johannesburg.

Further investigation revealed that those firearms were allegedly destined for Cape Town skollies. A further 44 firearms were seized from his business during the investigation. According to the indictment, Padayachee is now facing eight murder charges and five attempted murder charges for shootings where the firearms he allegedly supplied were used.

The court papers allege that Padayachee assisted the Terrible Josters between August 2017 and May 2019. The cases include the murders of several men who were shot in various areas, including Bonteheuwel, Kalksteenfontein and Lotus River among others. Standing before Judge Thulare, Padayachee pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He did not submit a plea explanation, saying he was exercising his right to remain silent.

Addressing the Judge, State prosecutor Christiaan De Jongh said the State would bring various witnesses, which included designated firearm officers from police stations who will testify on alleged violations by the dealership. He also clarified that while Padayachee was not the actual shooter in the murder or attempted murder cases, the State will prove that he had met with gangsters in Cape Town for the illegal sale of the guns, as the State contended that he should have known the guns would be used in gang shootings. The State also contends that as a result of smokkeling with the Terrible Josters, Padayachee was paid R700 000.

Court documents provide a long list of firearms linked to alleged violations by Padayachee, which includes pistols, rifles and shotguns. Padaychee is also charged with operating as a trainer and instructor to a security company without being accredited by the Registrar of Firearms. The first State witness called on was Muhammed Kolia from Selwel Sports KZN who testified about the procedures followed when a dealership purchased firearms.