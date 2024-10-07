The legal battles of alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, has worsened, as the State is set to slap him with yet another High Court trial. This time Modack will stand trial alongside his wife, Rehana, in Gauteng where the duo along with other relatives and cops, face a range of charges involving gun licence fraud.

This was revealed last week as Modack was taken from Goodwood Prison and transported to Gauteng where he was recharged for the firearms case, months after the matter was provisionally withdrawn. The charges are linked to an investigation undertaken by slain Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear and his team which led to Modack’s arrest in June 2020, months before Kinnear was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home. Charged: Yaseen Modack. Picture: Armand Hough At the time, cops revealed that the couple along with Modack’s younger brother, Yaseen, as well as Rehana’s sister, Roshana, and a long list of police officers faced charges of fraud, defeating the administration of justice and contravention of the Firearms Control Act on multiple case dockets in Edenvale, Kempton Park and Norwood in the Gauteng province.

It is alleged that the suspects had received competency certificates, firearm licences and temporary authorisation to possess a firearm, “in a wrongful manner” after making applications at several cop shops in Cape Town and Gauteng. Police also nabbed the owners of Acapulco Sports and Guns, Abdullah Mehtar and Mahomed Riaz Moosa, Abdulaliem Ismail, Faried Cassiem, Basheer Syce and Anwar Gallie. According to the court records, while Modack and several of the accused appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, his wife and sister in-law had appeared two days earlier already.

The women who are listed as the main accused on the indictment, were represented by Advocate Bruce Hendricks. The State did not oppose their bail application and they were released on R10 000 bail each. It was also explained that the charges were provisionally withdrawn in May this year for the State to obtain a racketeering certificate.

Hendricks could not be reached for comment. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirms the appearance and says the case has been postponed to 13 November as Modack plans to bring a bail application. Mjonondwane explains: “The rest [of the accused] were postponed to 11 December to transfer the matter to the High Court.”