A shocking shooting in which a lone gunman chases after three men in broad daylight was captured on video footage which has gone viral. A man died and two others were injured in the attack Sunday afternoon.

The 17-second clip shows six people running on Himalaya Street in Heather Park, Eerste River. One man falls, others continue to run as bullets rain. The gunman wearing a cap, blue top and grey shorts gets into the frame pointing a gun to the group.

He gets close to the man who fell, continues to shoot him and as he walks away, keeps shooting at another victim wearing a white top and red pants who is trying to run. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a 36-year-old man was killed and two others injured. “According to reports the victims were sitting outside when they were approached by an unknown man who took out a firearm and shot them.

“The victims were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment, where the 36-year-old victim was declared deceased on arrival at the hospital. The other victims are receiving treatment. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.” Twigg said the Kleinvlei detectives are investigating a murder and two attempted murder cases. Kleinvlei Community police forum chairperson Hubert Kemp said it is ‘gang recruitment season’ in the area.