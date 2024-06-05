A heartless gunman who shot and killed a dog while being chased by residents in Bellville South was nabbed and is set to appear in court soon. The arrest of the 21-year-old man who was injured in a shootout on Friday night comes following a chase by the community after he allegedly opened fire on the occupants of a vehicle in Durham Street.

According to a statement by the Bellville South Community Police Forum (BSCPF), the gunman was reportedly chased by the community and the hond to the Kasselsvlei SPAR complex where he was confronted. A hard-won giants: The police arrested a man after a gunfight. Picture: supplied The statement reads: “In his attempt to get away the unknown suspect fired shots at the community members. “The unknown suspect was then chased by the ADT Unit who were busy at the SPAR centre preparing for their Bellville South Operation. During the chase the unknown suspect fired shots at ADT SRU and the community.

“ADT SRU returned fire and the unknown suspect was injured and a firearm was also recovered on the scene. “Sadly during the chase and shootout, a dog was unfortunately fatally wounded. “The unknown suspect and the injured occupant were taken to hospital for medical attention.

“The BSCPF would like to thank the community for the awareness and their bravery which ultimately led to the suspect being apprehended and another firearm removed from our area.” BSCPF spokesperson David Cecil says the owner of the dog arrived on the scene and they discovered the animal had been struck by a bullet in the upper body. David adds: “The owner was emotional and heartbroken.

“From what we understand it is a mixed-breed dog and the animal had joined the chase for the gunman who turned around and shot it. “At this stage we do not know why the gunman was shooting at the occupants of the vehicle and this aspect is still under investigation.” Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the arrest and says: “Bellville South police registered two counts of attempted murder and a malicious damage to property following a shooting incident at 6.05pm in Durham Street.