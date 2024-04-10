Gun Free SA has denied that their proposal to build a bulletproof park in Mitchell’s Plain has anything to do with the Democratic Alliance (DA) as fake videos to the contrary are doing the rounds. Just days after the NGO announced their proposal to build the world first bulletproof park in Beacon Valley to keep kids safe amid raging gang wars, false allegations were made by anonymous social media users claiming the initiative was a project of the DA.

The envisioned park is set to be an entirely enveloped in bulletproof glass, enclosing slides and monkey bars, with a number of security features such as panic buttons. Gun Free SA has been working with the Cape Flats Safety Forum to develop the concept. Forum chairperson, Abie Isaacs, says while the project is still at a conceptual phase individuals embarking on ‘reckless campaigning’ ahead of the elections have created discontent. “The videos are going around and we don't know who is behind it but the point is, at no point did we sit with any political party.