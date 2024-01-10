A gun bust has led cops to a suspect who has been sought for a triple murder. Police nabbed two suspects, Khangelani Matroos and Gift Ntunja, in Philippi for the illegal possession of a gun, and the duo made their first appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

During their arrest, it was discovered that Matroos was linked to a triple murder in Old Crossroads in which one of the victims was LEAP officer Siphelo Magwa, 25. On 18 May, Nyanga police responded to the murder scene in Sonwabile Drive where the bodies of three men were discovered in a VW Polo. Khangelani Matroos, aka Khasta Police spokesperson Andre Traut says during this murder investigation, Matroos was nabbed in Philippi on Sunday.

The State prosecutor said they had an eyewitness who linked Matroos to the triple murder. The witness had allegedly called Matroos and told him that “the person he wanted” was in the VW Polo. The court heard: “A State witness made contact with the accused and told him the person they were looking for was in the Polo and a for a few minutes after the accused pulled up in an [Toyota] Avanza in front of the Polo, the accused was the driver, he and others took out the firearm and started shooting at the Polo, all victims had a number of gunshot wounds.”