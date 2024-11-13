Police have made a major breakthrough in the murder investigation of Noem My Skollie actor David “Gums” Manuel and believe he was killed for insurance money. Two victims were shot and killed on 8 October.

Manuel died on the scene in NY 141, Gugulethu, while his friend Alfonso Fisher was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died. Four weeks after the murder, police arrested a man and a woman. A community member said the suspects are related.

The source tells the Daily Voice: “The police have arrested a sister and brother for the murder of Gums.” Oppie job: Sergeant Twigg. Picture: supplied Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the arrests and said the suspects will appear in court on Thursday. He reports: “Following the death of the Noem My Skollie actor, David Manuel and his friend Alfonso Fisher on 8 October 2024 in NY141, Gugulethu where they were shot and fatally wounded.

“Provincial Serious and Violent Crime detectives started with an intense investigation into the circumstances of the murders. “The investigation revealed that life insurance policies were taken out by family members which was identified as a possible motive. “On Tuesday, 12 November 2024, two suspects a male and a female between 30 and 40 were arrested in connection with the murders.

“The suspects will appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on charges of murder and fraud on Thursday. The possibility of more arrests are not excluded.” The arrests have prompted the Gugulethu Community Police Forum (CPF) to urge residents to exercise caution in disclosing personal information. CPF spokesperson Linda Kabeni said they were concerned about the increase in murders motivated by life insurance policies and believes the double murder is not an isolated case.

He adds: “We ask the police to be ruthless when they deal with anyone who opens a policy with the intention to murder. “And the State should thoroughly investigate when a drug addict or vulnerable people like those who are physically challenged are shot dead. “We have discovered that most of these murders are planned by those who are well-off such as lawyers, doctors and even cops.

“What kind of society are we living in if we are not safe from our families, who will open a policy on our names only to kill us?” Kabeni said some criminals get their victims' information from social media. He adds: “People must be careful, criminals get their date of birth on social media.