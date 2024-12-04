The magistrate in the case of the Gugulethu siblings facing fraud and money laundering related to the murder of actor David ‘Gums’ Manuel said the State didn’t present enough evidence. Magistrate Keith Le Keur said this as he granted R800 bail to Wanda and sister Sindiswa Mbele at Athlone Magistrates Court.

The pair was arrested on 12 November, and were initially linked to the murder of Noem My Skollie actor and best friend Alfonso Fisher on 8 October. However, the State only charged them with fraud and money laundering as they both took out a funeral policy on Manuel and then a week before his death, the siblings allegedly altered the policy. During the bail application, the State said the siblings were paid out R110 000.

And then they bought furniture worth R15 000. Back with family: Wanda Mbele with his mom Nomhle. Picture: Independent Newspapers But Le Keur said Wanda is employed and there is no evidence that the furniture was bought with the proceeds and that it was now up to the State to prove if that is so. Last week, the investigating officer showed the court WhatsApp messages between the accused in which one read: “They are going to die Sindi.”

They had been discussing the funeral policies. The State alleged the siblings took out life insurance on poor people and drug addicts for their own financial gain. The prosecutor stated: “The modus operandi of both suspects, we have learned, is that both applicants secure funeral policies on behalf of people who are poor, who are using substances, people who are involved in criminal activities.”

During the judgment, magistrate Keith Le Keur said there wasn’t enough evidence presented by the State to keep the siblings behind bars. He also mentioned that there was not enough to imply that the accused would interfere with witnesses and also evade court proceedings. Murdered: David Manuel. Picture: Facebook After hearing the news, Wanda hugged Sindiswa as their supporters could only raise their hands to avoid making noise.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said they welcomed the decision by the court. He commented: “We opposed bail and we had reasons to oppose bail. The part of whether the case of the State is strong or not should have been left to the trial court and for it to determine that. “We accept the decision, we will come back on 28 January 2025 to continue with the case.

“We don’t just bring any case to court, we believe the accused have a case to answer to.” Their family and friends who have been supporting them celebrated and sang songs outside court. Their mom, Nomhle Mbele commented: “I feel very happy that my children have come out of jail. I wish to thank the people who came to support them from day 1.