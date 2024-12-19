A Clifton security guard is set to approach the Equality Court with a harassment case against well-known estate agent, Denise Dogon. The application by PPA security guard, Zelikhaya Patrick Nyangiwe, comes after the Cape Town Magistrates Court denied his application for a protection order against Denise last month.

In his affidavit to the court, Nyangiwe who is employed at the larney Eventide Residential Complex in Clifton, accuses the woman, 75, of racism and badgering him at work. According to the affidavit, he claims that the issues arose after a disagreement with her son, David, who requested information about trustees of the complex. Nyangiwe claims that he was harassed by Denise, who told him to “voetsek” and to “stop jumping like a monkey”.

In responding papers filed by attorney William Booth, Denise denied the claims, saying she does not speak in that manner. She admits to making a video of the guard, but says the notion that this was to harass him is ludicrous. She explained that at the time, she was advised to video record potentially problematic issues in the complex amid a separate issue with other trustees.