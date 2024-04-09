The Bo-Kaap Neighbourhood Watch (BKNW) has called on parents to intervene as a group of young boys are becoming a menace to the colourful community. This comes after the boys, who all appear to be younger than twelve years old, were captured on camera hurling bricks at the notice boards on the school gate at Schotsche Kloof Primary School.

Over the weekend, BKNW posted a screenshot of the incident on Facebook, saying that it was time to address the matter as residents had been complaining about these troublemakers for some time. In the picture, three boys whose faces are covered can be seen in front of the school gate. According to Ebrahiem Christian, Neighbourhood Watch chairperson, the boys have become a real menace and they are worried matters might escalate.

“This is one incident, the other times they are disrupting people and walk in the area disturbing residents,” he explains. He says the kids are residents of Bo-Kaap and an intervention is being arranged. “We will be speaking to the parents as we need to be very careful with stories of young kids and what we say.”

Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association chairperson Osman Shabodien says there is an urgent need for intervention before such behaviour becomes “a delinquent challenge”. “We would support that not only parents but the community as a whole make sure that children are given the space to play and learn,” Shabodien says. “Programs must be initiated by local authorities, schools and communities. Some of those programs have been initiated over the years and hope children are encouraged to join. It takes a village to raise a child.”