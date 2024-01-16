The continued defacing of rocks, trees, fences and buildings along hiking trails on Table Mountain has spurred a group into action to preserve the natural beauty of the national park. The Graffiti Clean-up Rapid Response Group, put together by Friends of Lion’s Head and Signal Hill, are calling on volunteers to join them.

Committee member, Kosta Papageorgiou, who has scaled Lion’s Head over 500 times, says each time he hiked along Table Mountain, he would notice new graffiti. He says the group’s purpose is to create a communication channel for people living nearby Lion’s Head and Signal Hill, who are passionate about keeping the trails and mountains clean and as natural as possible. Kosta says: “Acts of graffiti are happening across Table Mountain, everyone is writing their names.

“Everyone feels the need to write their name, or the country they are from, or make a statement. “People who are part of this [response] group are willing to commit either their time to cleaning up graffiti as soon as spotted on the trails or mountains, or they are happy to donate funds for the materials to clean up the graffiti.” Founder of Love Our Trails, Blake Dyason, welcomed the initiative and encouraged hiking and trail-running leaders to educate their members, and the public about the impact of graffiti and littering.

He said when an area on the mountain was free from graffiti, then people did not bother to participate in markings. But as soon as one marking was made, others would add to it. SANParks spokesperson, Lauren Clayton, says an environmentally- friendly graffiti remover, brushes and water were used to remove graffiti from the rocks.

She says those caught could face hefty fines. Lauren says: “You will be fined up to R2 500 as per the National Environmental Management: Protected Area Acts regulations. Repeat offences may result in arrest.” To volunteer as part of the response group, visit Friends of Lion’s Head and Signal Hill or Love our Trails on Facebook.