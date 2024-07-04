The Hawks are investigating two new cases of kidnapping and robbery that may be linked to the three men who were caught in Woodstock in connection with the Grindr scam. On Wednesday in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court during the appearance of Mlungisi Vincent Mbutu, 37, Bongani Zulu, 36 and Zwelakhe Ngwenya, 25, it was revealed that there were two similar cases which took place in Durbanville and Claremont.

It is unclear when the incidents took place but the modus operandi is apparently the same the accused had used to lure unsuspecting gay men on dating app Grindr. Hawk’s spokesperson Zinzi Hani confirmed that they are investigating the Claremont and Durbanville matters. Cape Town 14-7-2021 Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani,pic from video National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused, who are all from Soweto, are charged with three counts of kidnapping, extortion and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

“Their case was postponed to 19 July for the Zulu interpreter, and after that a date for bail application will be set. “We can also add that the advocate for the state said that new charges have been brought up and will be added against the accused but those charges are not in the Cape Town jurisdiction, it’s a case in Claremont which will be appearing in the Wynberg Magistrate’s court and there is another case which will be in Bellville Magistrate’s Court. It is the same modus operandi where the victims are kidnapped and money is extorted from them.” The trio were nabbed in Woodstock on June 14 when the Hawks and SAPS organised crime detectives rescued a kidnapped 50-year-old man at a rental home.