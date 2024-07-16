The matric boy caught on camera hitting his ouma has been released, subject to certain conditions and restrictions. Luvo Ngqaza, 19, was arrested on 3 July after a video of the assault went viral.

He was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the contravention of the Older Persons Act. Soon after the incident, his grandma Sindiwe Ngqaza was admitted to hospital for a stroke. On Friday the 82-year-old woman told the Kuils River Magistrate’s Court that she didn’t want her grandson back in Kraaifontein as she was afraid of him.

Footage: Ouma Beaten. Picture: supplied Sindiwe said: “We had a fight, an argument, and he threatened to beat me. And he did, he slapped me, I felt dizzy and fell on the ground. “I got up and felt that my left arm, head and ribs hurt. I went to bed and the next morning my left side was numb and I couldn’t move. “I was taken to hospital and someone called the police but he wasn’t arrested. He remained in my house until his arrest.”

She said previously, he would threaten to hit her but he never actually did. Ngqaza was released even after investigating officer Vuyani September told the court he would be in danger. “His life is also not safe after the video of the incident went viral and the community is very angry. If he is released, the accused will be dealt with. And after he was arrested he said that he didn’t want to be alive any more, which is why he is in the medical section in Pollsmoor.”