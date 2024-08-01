Parents who wish to apply for Grade R or a school transfer for the 2025 school year can do so from today, August 1. The on-time application window closes on August 16, 2024.

Grade R applications can be submitted online at: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions For admission to Grade R, a child must turn 6 in the year that the child starts Grade R.

Parents applying online will need the following supporting documents: Immunisation card

ID, birth certificate, passport, study permit or proof of application or police affidavit

Proof of address or police affidavit. Parents who have not registered on the online system previously will first need to register on the online site. Once registration is completed, they can then proceed to the application. Online video tutorials and step-by-step guidelines are available on the website: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions

Transfer applications for Grades 2–7 and Grades 9–12 Transfer applications are to be submitted at the school which the parent/caregiver wishes to apply to or their nearest WCED office. This applies to school transfer requests for learners already attending school, applying for Grades 2–7 and Grades 9–12.

The WCED reminded parents/guardians that schools can only capture applications for their own institution, but district officials can capture applications for multiple schools. Parents or caregivers will be required to fill out the WCED application form, which can also be downloaded from the WCED website, to submit to schools or the district office from August 1, 2024. Parents must also submit the relevant supporting documentation:

The last school report card ID, birth certificate, passport, study permit or proof of application or police affidavit Proof of address or police affidavit. Visit the department’s admissions site for the form and relevant details: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions Parents can drop off the application form and supporting documents at the school directly. They can also contact the school for details on electronic (email) submissions on the official WCED form only.