A mother has turned to the police after she and her daughter was beaten up by bullies at school. The Grade 12 meisie and her mother was physically assaulted on Monday after she got into a fight with a girl who had allegedly been bullying her for years.

Vuyokazi Mabindisa-Ponco, the mother of Grade 12 learner Anam Mabindisa, 18, says her daughter has been bullied since Grade 8 at Eersteriver Secondary School. “They would body shame her in the classroom. The teachers know about it, but they don’t do anything.” She says on Monday her daughter was assaulted in class but the teacher did nothing.

The mom says she confronted the alleged bully outside school: "The Grade 12 student laughed at me, and when I asked her why, she hit me with an umbrella.“ She says other students and adults intervened, but the conflict escalated when the girl’s mother arrived. Painful: Mabindisa’s injured wrist in strap. Picture: supplied According to Vuyokazi, the mother stabbed her in the head with a tin opener, while the bully continued to hit Anam with a beer bottle. She says all this happened in Stow Road close to their home in Kleinvlei as they stay near the school.

She and Anam found refuge at a neighbour’s house. Anam says: "I don’t feel safe anymore at school. I've been having suicidal thoughts because of them, and I can't attend classes as usual. The school is failing us." Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk confirmed a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) was registered at Kleinvlei SAPS.

“The 42-year-old complainant’s daughter was involved in a fight with another girl who is now the person of interest. This girl and her mother came to the complainant’s house and assaulted her with a tin opener which caused an open wound. Investigations continue.” The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says they are awaiting feedback from the school principal. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says: “The district office will determine what interventions are required, including counseling support for those affected.”