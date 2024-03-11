The Grade 1 and 8 online admissions window for the 2025 school year opened at 00h01 this morning, March 11, 2024. Education MEC David Maynier said that they have already received applications for 7 875 learners since the window opened this morning.

Applications for Grades 1 and 8, for this window, will close at 23h59 on April 12. Parents who wish to apply for Grade R or to transfer between schools in Grades 2 to 7 and Grades 9 to 12 will be able to apply in the second admissions window between August 1 - 16, this year. “We appeal to all parents and guardians with children entering Grade 1 and Grade 8 next year to apply on time before the window closes on April 12, 2024,” Maynier said.

The following certified documents will be required for all applications: – the last official school report card; – proof of identity (ID, birth certificate or passport of the learner – in the case of a foreign learner, a passport, study permit, proof of application for a study permit, copy of the parent’s asylum seeker or refugee permit, OR a police affidavit if these documents are not available),

– immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) – primary schools only; and – proof of residence (rates account, lease agreement or an affidavit confirming residence). “You can certify copies of your documents at any police station or post office. Keep these copies together as you will need to submit the hard copies later this year to the final school your child is accepted to,” Maynier said.

More information on the admission process can be found at: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions. “When visiting the site, please also take note of the venues that have been made available across all education districts to provide support to parents and guardians who do not have access to internet facilities or need assistance applying online. “We have arranged pop-up admission sites at over 120 sites, which includes shopping malls, schools and other facilities, in all eight education districts,” Maynier said.

“Please diarise the dates for the most convenient facility to utilise near you. “We would like as many parents and guardians as possible to apply on time so that we can use this data to plan ahead and further improve the placement process in the Western Cape.” Apply today!