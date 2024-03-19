While dumping babies was illegal, the government should not view the safe relinquishment of infants by desperate women in devices called “Baby Savers” as a criminal offence. This was the sentiment of founding members of Baby Saver South Africa (BBSA), an organisation started in 2021 that provides a safe alternative for abandoned babies through Baby Savers.

Sometimes resembling an incubator, a Baby Saver is a box in a wall that allows mothers to safely and anonymously place their babies inside. Once the baby is detected inside, an alarm is triggered notifying care workers. Last resort: A Baby Saver. Picture supplied Helderberg Baby Saver and BSSA founding member Sandy Immelman says there were currently nine baby savers in the Western Cape and around 40 in total in South Africa. The Helderberg Baby Saver was established after newborn ‘Baby Amber’ was dumped next to a river in Somerset West in early 2014.