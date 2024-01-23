Concerned parents picketed outside JG Meiring High School in Goodwood yesterday over various issues, including the demotion of learners. A group of about 40 parents gathered outside with the school yesterday carrying placards to voice their unhappiness about demotions being announced over the school intercom.

“Kids demotions announced over school intercom”, “We want a safe school”, “Bailey must be removed” and “WCED throws a blind eye”, were written on posters amid other concerns. Parents picketed outside J. G Meiring High School yesterday. Picture: Supplied Parent Frankie Ricardo Nero says they are not happy about many issues at the school. He says: “On 12 December, learners received a pass and last week they were told over the intercom that they didn’t pass and that there was an error in their report cards.

“We are not happy about that because this has left children traumatised, with some who have decided to drop out of school.” Nero says 40 learners from Grade 8 to 11 were demoted, adding: “Normally a child can’t move on to the next class if they fail three subjects, but they were told that they passed even though the three subjects were not successful. Why were the reports signed off then?” Parents picketed outside J. G Meiring High School yesterday. Picture: Supplied Angry parents also highlighted the subject choices.

Nero says: “Children were told to choose the subject they would do in Grade 10 in October, and parents signed. But this year the school told them they couldn’t do it. “And now they are forced to do subjects that won’t help them study what they want in college.” Parents picketed outside J. G Meiring High School yesterday. Picture: Supplied Nero said the learners were also told there was no stationery at the school and says, despite parents handing over a memorandum to the department, nothing was done.

The kwaad dad says: “The school wasn’t ready to reopen, and we must keep quiet. “We thought we should have the two-hour peaceful picketing because we wanted to make a statement and show them we are not happy.” Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, Millicent Merton, Millicent Merton, says as far as they know, no learner at JG Meiring High School was “demoted” when school started last week.

Merton explains: “More information on this has been requested. We have yet to receive names to verify this allegation. “No learners were denied books. Learners received their books as soon as the school received their stationery order.” She says the school has a subject choice policy that was made available to all parents and indicates that the school will only be able to accommodate a limited number of learners for subjects like Mathematics and Physical Science.