A security guard was shot and wounded while trying to stop a hijacking on the N2.
The officer noticed someone in distress on the pavement near Taiwan, Site C in Khayelitsha and went to assist when he was attacked by two unknown assailants.
Local resident Akhona Mgunyelwa explains: “This is a common occurrence in this part of the N2. When we heard the gunshots we knew what had happened. There should be a warning sign on the road that tells people not to stop anywhere near Khayelitsha.
“Unfortunately this time the motorist was stuck and he had no choice but to stop, and that is when he was attacked.”
She says last year a delivery van stopped on the side of the road checking for directions when three gunmen pounced on them.
Mgunyelwa says: “They were fortunate a traffic officer drove by and shot and injured one of the assailants.
“People should be warned not to make the mistake of thinking they are safe because of daylight and cars driving by.”
Police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana, says Khayelitsha detectives registered a case of attempted murder and hijacking for investigation following an incident on Monday on the N2 before Mew Way bridge, in the direction of Somerset West.
Manyana says: “According to reports, the complainant was driving home when he encountered vehicle problems. While the vehicle was stationary, two men approached him with the intention of robbing the complainant of his car.
“A security guard that was driving past noticed that there was something wrong and he pulled over to assist. One of the suspects took out a firearm and fired one shot at the security guard, wounding him in the lower back.
“The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”