A security guard was shot and wounded while trying to stop a hijacking on the N2. The officer noticed someone in distress on the pavement near Taiwan, Site C in Khayelitsha and went to assist when he was attacked by two unknown assailants.

Local resident Akhona Mgunyelwa explains: “This is a common occurrence in this part of the N2. When we heard the gunshots we knew what had happened. There should be a warning sign on the road that tells people not to stop anywhere near Khayelitsha. “Unfortunately this time the motorist was stuck and he had no choice but to stop, and that is when he was attacked.” She says last year a delivery van stopped on the side of the road checking for directions when three gunmen pounced on them.

Mgunyelwa says: “They were fortunate a traffic officer drove by and shot and injured one of the assailants. SCENE: Cops in Taiwan, Site C. A security guard was shot and wounded while trying to stop a hijacking on the N2 pictures from Facebook “People should be warned not to make the mistake of thinking they are safe because of daylight and cars driving by.” Police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana, says Khayelitsha detectives registered a case of attempted murder and hijacking for investigation following an incident on Monday on the N2 before Mew Way bridge, in the direction of Somerset West.