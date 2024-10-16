A total of 75,647 candidates will write their matric exams in the Western Cape this year. The class of 2024 is set to begin their final National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams on Monday, October 21.

Of these, 64,375 are full-time candidates, and 11,272 are part-time candidates. Western Cape MEC of Education, David Maynier said there were 270 more full-time candidates writing this year compared to last year. “The exams begin on Monday, with 66,988 candidates writing English Home Language, First Additional Language, or Second Additional Language in the morning sitting. In total, 123 examination papers will be written before the exams end on Wednesday, November 27," Maynier said.

“As is the case every year, the subject with the most candidates writing is Mathematical Literacy, with 51,932 candidates writing Paper 1 on Friday, November 1, and Paper 2 on Monday, November 4.” He said Zulu Home Language, Sepedi Home Language, Sepedi First Additional Language, Setswana First Additional Language, and Hebrew Second Additional Language only have a single candidate writing. “The exams will be written at 474 exam centres and overseen by 1,809 invigilators who will keep an eye out for any procedural irregularities. Marking will take place between December 2 and 12, 2024, with 920,000 examination scripts being marked by 4,232 markers and checked by 1,046 mark-checkers,” Maynier said.