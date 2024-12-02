After searching for three years, the family of a missing Fisantekraal woman has learned that she was murdered and buried as a Jane Doe. Eva Steenkamp said her sister Jacobi Marais vanished without a trace shortly after a tragic accident claimed the lives of their parents and six other family members.

With the help of the organisation Track n Trace, Eva discovered that her sister had in fact been murdered. In 2021, Jacobi disappeared and at first her family believed she was living with her boyfriend in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein. They said she was a drifter and did not suspect foul play. In 2018, the sisters suffered a tragedy, when both their parents, their sister, and other relatives died in a horrific car crash in Britstown, Northern Cape, while they travelled to a funeral.

Two weeks ago, a still hopeful Eva approached Track n Trace for assistance to find Jacobi. Eva said she was met by the news that her sister had died in April 2022 after being stabbed during an apparent altercation with a 33-year-old woman, who has since appeared at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on a charge of murder. Tribute: A collage of Jacobi’s memories. Picture: supplied Eva explained that after her sister died, police visited an old address in Fisantekraal where the family no longer lived.

She says: “I found out she had been using the name Bianca when I visited Scottsdene, die Laane (the Avenues) where a woman recognised her photograph and said she had died in 2022 and that we must visit the police station. “The police confirmed they had gone to the address but that no one recognised her photograph and we had moved from there.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Kraaifontein SAPS detectives investigated Jacobi’s murder.

He confirms: “According to reports the victim at the time of the incident was only known as Bianca and fingerprints were taken for identification purposes. The victim was then identified as Jacobi Marais of Fisantekraal. “The address given to SAPS in Fisantekraal was visited but no family members could be traced. “A 33-year-old woman was arrested and her first appearance was on 19 April 2022 at Blue Downs Magistrates Court.

“Her next court appearance will be on 25 February 2025. Be advised that Jacobi Marias was not reported missing at SAPS Kraaifontein.” Eva fears they might never have a proper burial for Jacobi. She adds: “We were told she was buried [as an unknown person] and that it would take a process of DNA testing and a court application to have the body exhumed.