Hundreds of Retreat residents gathered last week to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the death of Reagan Fredericks who drowned in the Keyser River. On Saturday morning, his family and friends cooked soup and made up party packets for the community in his memory, as they await an outcome to the investigation.

The death of the 30-year-old dad caused an outcry last year when police divers and rescue workers had failed to recover his body. Late: Reagan Fredericks.Picture: supplied At the time, it was revealed that Reagan was last seen by his friend Michael van Wyk, 40, on 14 June after the pair were allegedly thrown into the river by security guards. Tempers flared at the river along Military Road as mense accused divers of failing Reagan’s family.

At the time, SAPS divers had deemed it too dangerous to search the murky waters but this did not deter his friends from wading in. After five days of braving strong currents and rainy weather, the group of untrained residents recovered his body, despite police divers warning that the search was too dangerous. Recovered: Friends pulled body from river. Picture: Leon Knipe The family was later dealt another blow after they were told they needed to conduct a DNA test before his body could be released. The tests later confirmed a match and he was laid to rest.

Mom Natalie says the purpose of the commemoration was not only to keep his memory alive, but also to thank the community that has stood by them. “We talk about him every day since his death. It’s not getting better, we miss him so much. We hosted the commemoration because the community was there for us ever since and we just wanted to give back,” she says. “We made soup and handed it out with bread and gave the kids treats. There were so many people who came out. If there was one thing about his death that we always want to remember, it is how the community stood together and the love of the people.”