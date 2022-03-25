Mitchells Plain sprinter Cole Fluks dreams of one day standing on the Olympic podium and being a role model for other youngsters in his community.

The 16-year-old Mondale High School student won gold in the 200 metres at the SA Schools competition in Germiston last week, adding to the multiple accolades he achieved at provincial and regional level since he first started competing.

He won the race in 21.80 seconds (his personal best is 21.74) while his best time in the 100m is already an impressive 11.03 seconds.

WINNER: Cole’s medals

Vivian Fluks, Cole’s mother, says: “Cole started running in Grade 2 when two of his teachers saw he had the talent while at AZ Berman Primary.

“Those teachers, Ms Jooste and Mr Jabaar, have continued to support him through all his races and they even travel to his races no matter where it is.”

The 42-year-old mom says her son is so committed to running that he even spends his spare time learning more about his passion.

“Whatever free time he has, he spends watching videos of runners on YouTube, especially Usain Bolt who is his hero.

“We used to stay in Beacon Valley but there was so much shooting going on there that we had to move to Portlands so that the boys could be safe.

“Cole also got a scholarship at Mondale so they help him with his uniform and even give him extra lessons when he needs it.”

PROUD: 16-year-old Cole Fluks with mom Vivian. Picture: Keagan Mitch

Speaking about his future goals, Cole says he prefers short distances as it is his speciality and one day hopes to emulate his Jamaican hero.

“I used to do hurdles but I decided to focus rather on the short sprints because that is what I am best at.

“One day I also hope to run the relays for South Africa.

“My ultimate dream is to be like Usain Bolt because he has achieved everything possible while I also support local guys like Wayde van Niekerk and Akani Simbine.”

Along with his teachers and parents, Cole is also supported by his three siblings.

His mom says: “Cole has a 21-year-old brother who was supposed to go study but decided to rather look for a job so he can help his brother get to events, like the one in Potchefstroom coming up at the end of the month, while his two younger sisters (nine and four) are his biggest supporters.

“One day Cole hopes to represent SA at the Olympics, and he is still deciding to study sports science or law at UWC or Tuks (University of Pretoria).”

[email protected]