A video of a taatie driver who attempted to take a short cut over a foot bridge had mense in stitches on social media. The driver of the white Daihatsu Gran Max trokkie tried to cross the Kalkfontein pedestrian bridge but got stuck on a hairpin bend.

A video of him trying to manoeuvre the tight bend was posted on TikTok, with the popular trendy sound, ‘only in Cape Town will you see such k@k, holding back the years’. It also shows a Law Enforcement officer speaking on the phone and as the video pans to the vehicle, a man in a white t-shirt can be seen at the back of the bakkie apparently trying to push. The City of Cape Town has responded to the brazen driver’s attempt to drive his bakkie across a foot bridge and said the City’s Traffic Service is aware of the video in question.

A statement reads: “The City is not able to confirm the date and time that the video was recorded when the incident happened. Unfortunately the vehicle’s number plate is not visible. “Vehicles are not allowed on pedestrian bridges and the relevant Traffic By-laws would apply. “A vehicle on a pedestrian bridge is illegal and extremely dangerous and poses a threat to pedestrians and road users.”

According to TikTok user @ross.j10, who witnessed the event, the incident took place on the Kalkfontein Pedestrian bridge, over the R300 highway, which connects the suburbs of Belhar and Kalkfontein. His video, which comes with a colourful language warning, shows people attempting to push the bakkie. The video has left mense baffled with suggestions the driver may have been dronk, but many found humour in the incident and poked fun at the situation in the comments section.

Leah commented: “When you take the GPS directions a little too seriously.” "Only in South Africa do we have so much comedy,” Denis Pereira said on the We Are South Africans Facebook page. “They say that as long as you believe in yourself and your abilities, you can get anything right,” joked Poppie Coetzee, while Thiam Moh reckoned: “He’s teaching the taxi drivers an impossible mission.”