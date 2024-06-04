The state has called on the Western Cape High Court to hand down the maximum sentence to the killers of Heinz Park teen Janika Mello. This was revealed yesterday as legal teams went head to head as they argued for sentences of convicted killers Leeroy Rose and Allester Abraham, who were found guilty of raping and bludgeoning the meisie to death.

Janika, who was a Grade 6 pupil at Northwood Primary School in Woodlands, went to a karaoke at Portlands High School to support a local soccer club on 31 August in 2019. Monster: Allester Abraham convicted of rape and murder picture Armand Hough. Picture: Armand Hough The teen was later dropped off by a taxi close to her home and her half-naked body was found in her backyard the following morning. According to crime scene photographs, cops found multiple used condoms on the scene while the postmorten report indicates that she had multiple vaginal and anal injuries.

During the trial, Rose turned on his co-accused and claimed he saw Abraham throw the rock on Janika’s head. The duo were subsequently both found guilty on two charges of rape and one of murder. Victim: Janika Mello, 14. Picture: supplied During arguments on Monday, State advocate Bonginkosi Maki stated that Rose should be sentenced to 25 years, while Abraham should receive life sentences for his crimes.

Maki argued that Rose should only be given limited mercy as he was 16 years old at the time of the murder, while Abraham was an adult. Maki accused Rose of violating the trust of Janika’s family who had considered him a ‘huiskind’, but this did not deter him from murdering the teen in her own backyard. He said: “The accused assaulted, raped and killed the deceased in a cold-blooded manner.

“They showed no remorse throughout the trial and they could have saved the mother and the grandmother the secondary trauma of testifying about how they found the deceased’s body.” Rose’s lawyer, Advocate Herrington Bonya, called on Judge Pearl Andrews to deviate from the 25 years and to consider that he was 16 years old at the time of the murder and should be sentenced as a juvenile. Meanwhile, Abraham’s lawyer Advocate Luyanda Gebegane, stuck to his version that the only reason why his client was found guilty was because he was allegedly falsely implicated by Rose.