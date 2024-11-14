In an inspiring display of camaraderie and kindness, colleagues and friends of amputee Kurt Hartzenberg have initiated a Back-a-Buddy crowdfunding campaign to help him raise funds for a prosthetic leg. The 39-year-old diabetic is now making a plea for help after his wife Renesha Hartzenberg was retrenched. The couple have three children.

Kurt was once a booked-and-busy sound technician at the South African College of Music (SACM). His job involved setting up over 100 concerts each academic year. He also has freelance experience, with notable productions such as We Will Rock You, Rent, and Cats. He has also rigged the sound for international acts like Metallica, Rihanna, and Eminem, thanks to his collaboration with Aki Khan of Eastern Acoustics.

Humble: The hele Hartzenberg family. Picture: supplied Renesha says all that changed when Kurt’s diabetes spiralled out of control. She explains that Kurt was operated on twice in two months, saying: “It started in June, the last cut happened in July. “His diabetes just spun out of control and they couldn't get it to a stable point and infections kept on spreading.

“His condition before all this was under control, taking his insulin daily. It’s amazing how a sickness just comes and takes over.” Renesha said their kids, aged 11, nine and two-years old, miss playing with their dad. A prosthetic leg for Kurt, based on his height and requirements, would cost around R160 000.

The Retreat man is currently doing light duties such as mixing sound and taking care of sound at UCT music school to make ends meet. “He says: Any help getting me back on my feet will highly be appreciated. It’s been a hell of a ride.” To start the process, Kurt must pay 50% up front, a barrier made tougher by the family's current lack of medical aid.