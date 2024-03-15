Two young female cyclists from the Khayelitsha Cycling Academy have been selected to compete in Europe. Iviwe Yako, 18, and Mihlali Mpoza, 22, will be participating in the London to Paris race in June.

The two phenomenal cyclists attended the Cape Rouleur and were chosen to attend the race in Europe where they will be competing against cyclists from around the world. Iviwe started her journey in 2022 and says she was introduced to cycling by one of her friends and fell in love with the sport: “I saw an opportunity of a lifetime because I’ve seen many cyclists become successful in cycling ever since I was introduced to the sport.” Last Sunday, Iviwe took part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour. It was her second tour race and she says the experience was “phenomenal and amazing” and she is looking forward to doing it again next year.

Her teammate Milhlali only started cycling last year, but is already coming on in leaps and bounds. This year was the first time she competed in the Cape Town Cycle Tour and the teen says she is looking forward to many more. The Khayelitsha Cycling Academy is where it all began for the two young ladies. The academy opened in June 2022, with the aim of empowering girls through cycling. RACE READY: Iviwe Yako, 18 The sponsors of the academy, TooMuchWifi, say that they pride themselves in giving back to local communities.