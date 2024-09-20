Seven years after Yeshnee Kuni was burnt inside her Burgundy Estate home on Women’s Day, she finally got justice after her boyfriend was convicted. The judgment against Darren Kershaw was handed down at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

He had been out on bail during his trial,but was handcuffed and jailed when he was found guilty of murder and arson. The victim’s sister Ushanta Gangen said: “There was no emotion whatsoever from him. He looked as if "oh well, this is it". It was shocking, but then again, you would only have emotions if you were innocent. “We are so happy she got the justice she deserved but even with this, the pain will never go away. Everything is now confirmed. It is no more ‘this is what SAPS thinks happened on that day’, now we know what she went through and how much pain she must have experienced. This cuts deep. It's a trauma we will have to learn to live with.

Burnt alive: Yeshnee Kun. Picture: supplied “The judgement was the best outcome and we are so happy knowing that he is held responsible.” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that the accused was convicted on murder (not premeditated) and arson. “The matter was postponed to 4 November for pre-sentence reports and sentencing procedures to begin.”

In 2017, Kuni was sitting on her couch when she was doused with ethanol and set alight. She died in hospital three days later. Kershaw was arrested and released on R1 000 bail. Kuni’s sister received a phone call from the alarm company about her home which was alight.