The family of Yeshnee Kuni, who was set alight and died, say though they are happy about the outcome of her murder case, they will never have closure. Her boyfriend Darren Kershaw was convicted in September and on Wednesday, the Western Cape High Court sentenced him to life in the mang, as well as three years for arson.

The sentences will run concurrently. A life sentence means that he will remain imprisoned for the rest of his natural life, unless granted parole by the president or a court of law. Kershaw set Yeshnee alight at her Burgundy Estate during an argument on Women’s Day in 2017.

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said the Western Cape police management expressed its gratitude to the investigating officer and the prosecution team and gave an account of the horrific murder. Manyana explains: “Introductory information reveal that on 9 August 2017, the victim was with her boyfriend at their home in Burgundy Estate, braaing and drinking when an argument between the two ensued. “The boyfriend then threw ethanol over the victim and set her alight. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment where she succumbed to her injuries.

“The investigating officer gathered all the information at his disposal to apprehend the culprit. His sweat was rewarded when he arrested a 41-year-old man on charges of murder and arson. “On 17 September, the accused was found guilty of the mentioned charges and on 14 November he was sentenced to life imprisonment on the murder charge and three years for arson. “Gender Based Violence against women and children remains a priority for the Western Cape police who will go the extra mile to bring perpetrators to book.”

Murdered: Yeshnee Kuni was burned alive. Picture: supplied Kuni’s sister Ushanta Gangen said: “Yes, justice has prevailed, for that we are very grateful, but he deserves more than life [behind bars]. “He deserves to suffer terribly every day of his life like we suffer this trauma without her. “We are grateful that he has been given a life sentence but even that doesn't give closure as such.

“It gives comfort, yes. You can get closure for a death that happened due to an accident or ill health. “But someone's life being stolen, a murder, how do you get closure on that? “It's a trauma that we have to live with for the rest of our lives.