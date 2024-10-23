Police are investigating after a video of a Cape Flats meisie being gang-raped by four boys under the age of 12 went viral on chat groups. According to a family spokesperson, the 14-year-old girl has been left traumatised, both as a result of the assault and the video going public.

The girl says children at her school started making fun of her, and even telling her that she “wanted it to happen so that she could be famous”. The spokesperson explains: “As she explained, she bunked [school] on the day it happened. “She had been sitting in the park when she was approached by four boys who flashed a gun at her, forcing her to follow them to an open field near Kapteinsklip train station.

“The eldest one recorded, while the younger ones held her down and took turns raping her.” Shock: Veranique Williams. Picture: supplied The video shows the girl's face and the boys bragging about what they did. The boy making the video also mentions the victim’s school. The girl’s ouma says a child in her area approached her with the shocking video almost two weeks after the ordeal.

The ouma says: “I couldn't believe what I was seeing. It felt like my heart was going to stand still.” She says she went to the police station but was told to see a social worker, who sent her back to the cop shop. That is when she asked the family spokesperson for help and they went to the station and demand they open a case.

The ouma says they want the boys to be dealt with. She adds: “They shouldn't just be let go on a warning, because tomorrow they do it to someone else's child while my granddaughter will always have this hanging over her shoulder.” The spokesperson says the victim has become withdrawn, and is afraid to go to school.

The family friend explains: “At the moment she has her work sent to her, but for how long can this be done?” Veranique Williams, vice chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum has called on mense to stop sharing the video, and delete it from their phones. Williams says: “It’s a criminal offence to spread such material and you can be charged criminally.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirms Mitchells Plain police opened a sexual offences enquiry which is currently being investigated by the Mitchells Plain Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) . Pojie reports: “According to reports the incident occurred on Friday, 11 October 2024, in the vicinity of Tafelsig when a minor girl was allegedly violated by four minor boys. “A forensic social worker has been assigned to assist the investigation officer to get to the bottom of the allegations.”