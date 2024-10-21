Grassy Park police are probing the attempted kidnapping of a meisie who was also stabbed in the head by her assailants last week. The shocking incident was shared on social media over the weekend and it was revealed that the 13-year-old girl came under attack while walking in Le Grange Avenue.

According to a Facebook post, which included images of the car used and the girl’s injuries, the attack happened on Thursday afternoon. ALERT: A white Etios in Grassy Park. Picture: supplied The post reads: "Please be alert and on the look out for this white Toyota Etios who was involved in an attempted kidnapping yesterday in Grassy Park, there were about four coloured males in the vehicle and it was stated that one had a face full of piercings. “This 13-year-old little girl tried running home from the suspected kidnappers, where she then managed to run onto the premises where the kidnappers still entered and tried to grab her but she put up a fight, kicked one of the guys and that's when they stabbed her in the head! She did manage to then get inside and that’s when they drove off.”

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, confirms that the incident was reported to police. He says: “Grassy Park SAPS opened an attempted kidnapping case for investigation following an incident which took place on Thursday, 17 October 2024, at about 1.45pm Le Grange Avenue, Grassy Park. “It is alleged that the victim stood at the gate of her residence when an unknown suspect appeared from a Toyota which was stationary next door and grabbed the victim during which a scuffle ensued.

“The assailant took the victim’s cellular phone and when she fought back, he stabbed her with an unknown object on the head. “He then got back into the car and sped off. The victim went to a hospital for medical treatment. No arrests have been made yet.” Phillip Bam of Grassy Park Community Police Forum says they were shocked and horrified to hear of the incident.