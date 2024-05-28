A four-year-old girl was wounded in the leg and her father killed in his bed during the early hours of Monday morning when four alleged gang members burst into their shack and opened fire. The incident happened in Daffodil Road, Heinz Park, where two men were also shot and killed on Saturday in gang violence.

According to Veronica Johannes, who is the aunt of the deceased, Keenan Johannes, 24, he was asleep with his child and girlfriend at about 6.20am when four unknown men came to their home. “The shooters went to their shack and knocked three times. When the girlfriend asked who it was, the shooters kept calling ‘Keenan’. “She saw that they were shining a torch through the opening and they managed to break open the door. She woke Keenan up and he tried to get away but it was too late because then they saw the shooters, were already in the house,” says Veronica.

“They shot Keenan three times in his forehead and the fourth shot went to their daughter and hit her in the thigh.” The little girl has been admitted to hospital and is receiving medical care. Gruesome: The bloody bedding of skollie Keenan Johannes. Picture: supplied Later, at around 4pm yesterday, reports came in that a woman was also shot dead in Heinz Park; it is alleged that her son is a member of the OTF gang.

According to Keenan’s mother, Elsabe Johannes, 53, her son was a member of the Fancy Boys, and the breadwinner in the family and worked at a scrapyard. According to members of the community, the Fancy Boys have been at war with the OTF gang over turf. A community leader says some mense have moved out of their homes to stay with relatives as the area has turned into a war zone.

“Despite the shooting over the weekend, there has been very little police presence in the area, therefore the members of the community are not feeling secure. These gangsters do not care who gets caught in the crossfire, they will just shoot irrespective if you are innocent or a gang member,” the man says. “The people are too scared to say anything because they fear that they will be targeted (by skollies).” Police Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Samora Machel police are investigating murder and attempted murder cases following a shooting incident in which a 24-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded and a four-year-old girl wounded.