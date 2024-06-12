The Leonsdale community went bos on Tuesday following the death of a little girl who was run over by a speeding car. Little Amy Bell, 3, was walking to crèche at Tehillah Community Collaborative with a family friend when they were hit by a speeding car.

Angry residents bayed for the driver’s blood. And in an ironic twist, the scared man ran into the crèche while the toddler’s lifeless body lay under a tree along Avonwood Avenue in Elsies River. Gathering: Officers and residents on Fransie van Zyl Drive. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Tehillah Community Collaborative CEO, Sister Magda Kleyn, tells the Daily Voice: “Things turned chaotic. The driver barged in here after the accident. He was being chased by the gangsters who were baying for his blood. “He ran into the girl’s class and left his car at the scene. People literally carried him out of the premises.”

She says Amy was walking with her minder on the pedestrian crossing when the incident occurred. The sister explains: “The driver was overtaking a car which was slowing down because they saw Amy and the neighbour walking across. But the speeding car overtook and then bumped into them. “Amy was flung metres from the car and landed under a tree. I don’t know how many times I have complained about this dangerous road.”

Smashed: Suzuki Celerio hit two people. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Amy’s distraught family said they were not ready to speak about the horrific accident. Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says: “Elsies Rivier police registered a culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving case following an accident on Tuesday at Fransie van Zyl Drive, Leonsdale, Elsies River, where a four year old girl was knocked down and fatally injured and a 27 year old female injured. The injured victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The child was declared deceased by medical personnel on the scene. Investigations continues.” The Elsies River Community police forum (CPF) identified the scene of the crime as a smash and grab hotspot.

Spokesperson Imraahn Mukaddam says: “There was a controller there but he was robbed and assaulted a few times. That is why there is no one there. “We’ve had programmes there with neighbourhood watch members who would help with pedestrians. “The road is very busy and dangerous for pedestrians and the schools are on the other side of that road and often many kids have to cross the road.

“We are concerned about this and also would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family who lost the child.” Councillor Franchesca Walker says she was saddened to hear about the tragic passing of the 3-year-old. She adds: “As ward councillor, I have communicated to the traffic department to reinstate the traffic warden as he was removed due to him being robbed continuously.