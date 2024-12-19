The Haven Night Shelter hopes to give Cape Town’s homeless the gift of dignity this Christmas. The organisation is empowering destitute mense this festive season through the launch of its Dignity Project, which provides essential support to homeless individuals.

The initiative kicked off on Tuesday and will run until 3 January 2025 and will take place at The Haven’s Head Office at 2 Napier Street, Green Point. Here needy mense will have access to hot showers, nutritious meals, laundry services, dignity packs, haircuts and shaving services, access to phones for reconnecting with loved ones and social work support to assist with creating CVs and connecting to social resources. The role players from left to right is Darryn Reddy, Carly Haydricks, Tracey Botha, Marlene Govender, Shaddie Valayadum, Jaco Maree, Mark Williams, Alistair Laguma, Minnin du Preez The Haven CEO, Shadrick Valayadum, says this heartwarming project is more than just a seasonal effort.

Shadrick explains: “The season is about giving and who better to give than to those who are most vulnerable and destitute. “The Dignity Project is aimed at connecting with the homeless and creating a pathway for reunification. “What was once an idea, turned out to be an amazing reality. I would like to thank all our sponsors and supporters for opening their hearts and wallets this festive. A huge thank you to The Haven staff who have paused their leave to serve the poor.

“We encourage businesses, communities and families to join with The Haven to help us achieve our goals. “On the first day, we assisted 225 people and on the second day, we had more that 400 people waiting to be helped. Let’s give a little love this festive.” QUEUE: Mense wait for their pakkies Shadrick added that by addressing immediate needs and connecting individuals to support services, The Haven aims to provide hope to those living on the streets.

The project was made possible through a list of sponsors such as the Viva con Agua, who is providing mobile showers, toilets, soaps and marketing support. Octotel, contributed 150 dignity packs and sandwiches, and Blue Ribbon who supplies 80 Blue Ribbon squares daily. African Bank also sponsored 100 dignity packs, Bidvest Laundry provides daily laundry services, the CCID ensures security and safety through patrols, Longbeach Mall donated proceeds from cookbook sales and Feed the Nation Foundation provides groceries to support meal preparation.