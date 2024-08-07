The Cape Crisis Coalition has welcomed a decision to move alleged 28s gang boss George “Geweld” Thomas from Helderstroom Prison amid fears of a gang war on the Cape Flats. The transfer of Thomas from the Ebongweni Prison in Kokstad to Helderstroom Prison, north of Caledon, last week sparked concerns of violence and the coalition reached out to Correctional Services Minister Dr Pieter Groenewald for an intervention.

At the time, Llewellyn MacMaster of the organisation said they were deeply concerned about how Thomas, a convicted murderer, had been granted a transfer by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and the implications of his move. According to the coalition, Thomas had gained “supremacy” in his rank and was now more powerful, which posed a threat to the already volatile gang wars scenario in Cape Town. MacMaster said: “We are very concerned because we understand that the other prison gangs, 26 and 27, are being marshalled for a new war.

“This will also have consequences for the Cape Flats and will cause further violence on the streets of the city.” They called on the DCS and the police as well as Groenewald to intervene. In a statement released this week, the coalition said they were informed that Thomas had been sent to Gauteng.

It reads: “The Cape Crime Crisis Coalition alerted the Minister of Correctional Services, Pieter Groenewald, that the head of the 28-prison gang, George “Geweld” Thomas had been transferred to Helderstroom Prison on Wednesday, 3 July. “The Coalition urged that Thomas be transferred with immediate effect to a secure prison facility. “Mr Thomas is one of the most dangerous criminals in the country and his presence in the Western Cape would have serious consequences for the Cape Flats, causing violence on the streets of the City.

“We thank the Minister for the prompt response to our concerns. In less than 24 hours Thomas was transferred to a secure C-Max facility, Kgosi Mampuru II in Pretoria, Gauteng.” DCS reiterated its stance that it does not issue alerts on the movement of inmates. Spokesperson Candice van Reenen says: “We have never issued any alert to that effect as we do not discuss placement of inmates nor their movements, if any.”