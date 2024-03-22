It is the school holidays and what better way to keep the little ones entertained than the popular Children's Magic Festival. Presented by the College of Magic, the festival is back for three days of spellbinding holiday entertainment, so put on your underwater goggles and join the magical world “under the sea”.

Festival goers can expect a mystifying, fun and theatrical magic show including self-guided tours of the magic mansion, learn a magical stunt, visit the Carnival of Wonders and play game and walk-around puppeteers, jugglers, clowns and so much more. In addition festival goers are invited to dress up to this year's theme which is Under the Sea. Although the Children's Magic Festival has a target audience of 3-8 years old, the entire family is welcome and in for a wonderful time.

The Children’s Magic Festival is set to take place from Friday to Sunday at 215 Imam Haron Road in Claremont and tickets are available at R100 on Quicket. The show starts at 10am till 3.30pm. For a bit of more grown up fun, the Cannabis Expo is also taking place this weekend.

With a variety of panel discussions, shopping, and tasty treats to eat and drink, visitors can expect a diverse range of exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations, products, and services in the cannabis industry, from cultivation and extraction to medical applications and consumer products. The expo takes place from Friday to Sunday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Tickets range from R150 to R1 750 and are available on the expo website or at the door.