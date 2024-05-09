The George Municipality in the Western Cape has confirmed the death toll for the building collapse has risen to eight. In an update on Thursday, the rescue operation to recover construction workers trapped under the rubble entered 65 hours.

The municipality’s spokesperson, Chantel Edwards said new information state there was an increase in the number of construction workers on site. It was previously reported that 75 workers were on site at the time of the incident. Rescue operations enter day four at the building collapse scene in George. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers “The Garden Route District Joint Operational Centre established for the Victoria Street Building Site collapse has updated the figure for those present on site at the time of the incident on Monday, May 6,” Edwards said.

“This follows intensive discussions and scrutinization of the safety records with the responsible contractors. The contractor has now confirmed that the number of workers on site at the time of collapse was 81.” In a report, the municipality confirmed 37 workers have been retrieved from the rubble, a total of eight people have died, 16 people are in critical condition, six people face life-threatening conditions and seven people sustained minor injuries. A total of 44 workers are still unaccounted for.

Rescue operations enter day four at the building collapse scene in George. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers “Rescue efforts have continued overnight. The emergency response team is implementing more substantive concrete breakers and additional trucks to remove building rubble from the site,” Edwards said. If you wish to provide drinking water, Lucozade, wine gums, or any food for the emergency services officials while they are on-site – please deliver to the tent site via Ivy Street at 79 Victoria St, Delplan Consulting which is being manned by Gift of the Givers and Herman Pienaar of LoveGeorge. Rescue operations enter day four at the building collapse scene in George. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers For enquiries to donate contact: Gift of the Givers: Mario Ferreira at 082 490 2752 and Herman Pienaar at 082 829 6428.