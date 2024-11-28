Cops have yet to arrest the killers of a Cape Flats construction boss who was gunned down in Mitchells Plain just days after being released on R250 000 bail by the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. More than two months after the murder of Abdul Kader Davids, who was facing corruption charges alongside former DA Mayco Member Malusi Booi and alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, police have called on anyone with information to come forward.

Davids died in a hail of bullets while walking in Ascot Street in Beacon Valley at around 9pm on 19 September. Davids, who was outed in an investigation by the City of Cape Town into tender collusion with Stanfield’s wife Nicole Johnson. Davids, the sole director of ZSM Developers, was charged alongside Booi in a tender corruption case worth a staggering R1 billion.

Davids came under scrutiny in July when City Manager Lungelo Mbandazyo revealed that he allegedly colluded with Johnson and Mohammed Amod of the Boon Group when applying for City tenders. A handwriting expert found that all three tender bids were completed by the same person. This was allegedly in a bid to ensure that Johnson would be in control. Abdul Kader Davids ragout The investigation found that the tender application of ZSM Developers, which was competing with Johnson’s company, was in fact also signed by her mother, Barbara Davids, who resides in Beacon Valley.

Davids was granted bail of R250 000, despite claiming that he was just a cleaner and could only afford R2500. According to a source, Davids was walking in the street when he was shot and killed. Police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk, says no arrests have been made yet.